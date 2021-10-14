Loading articles...

Man killed in Scarborough shooting

Last Updated Oct 14, 2021 at 7:22 am EDT

A Toronto EMS ambulance is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A man in his 40s has died after being shot in Scarborough Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the parking lot of a restaurant in the area of Cinemart Drive near Morningside and Sheppard Avenues around 11:30 p.m.

The male victim was found with a gunshot wound and transported to hospital in life-threatening condition. Police said he died of his injuries in hospital.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

There has been no suspect information released.

