Man killed in Scarborough shooting

A man in his 40s has died after being shot in Scarborough Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the parking lot of a restaurant in the area of Cinemart Drive near Morningside and Sheppard Avenues around 11:30 p.m.

The male victim was found with a gunshot wound and transported to hospital in life-threatening condition. Police said he died of his injuries in hospital.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

There has been no suspect information released.