Canadians urged to be cautious when U.S. travel resumes

U.S. has announced it will reopen border for non-essential travel to fully vaccinated Canadians in November

Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland says safety of Canadians in face of fourth wave and variants top of mind

TORONTO – As many eagerly await the reopening of the U.S. border to non-essential travel, many questions about the easing of measures remain.

From whether Canadians who have mixed COVID-19 vaccine doses will be allowed in, to whether Canadians even should restart their leisurely trips south, concerns also continue over the pandemic situation in many places in the U.S.

“There are two different issues, right? Personal safety and the question of what we should all be doing to keep Canadians, collectively, as safe as possible in the face of the fourth wave and of new and more contagious COVID variants,” Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said from Washington Wednesday when asked about the easing of travel measures south of the border.

The U.S. has not yet announced exactly when it intends to reopen its borders.

Though it has been confirmed travellers who have received doses of a vaccine approved either by the World Health Organization or the Food and Drug Administration will be allowed in, it has not been clarified yet if those who have received two different vaccine brands as first and second doses will make the cut.

In addition to vaccination requirements, questions also remain as to whether Canadians will be expected to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test upon return to Canada if, for example, they head south for a day trip — a common thing for those in border communities.

Related articles:

Regardless of the details, Freeland says it’s important for Canadians to be careful when the inevitable reopening of the border happens, citing Canada’s growing vaccination rate, which remains higher than America’s.

“I think it’s really important for Canadians to listen closely to the advice from PHAC, from Canadian medical authorities, and to just be careful. We have almost — almost — gotten past COVID,” she said, despite some areas of the country continuing to see high daily case counts.

“You know, I’m going to quote Eileen de Villa, the Toronto public health officer, just try to do the things you need to do, and maybe hold back on doing the things that you just want to do.”

Canadian Health Minister Patty Hajdu also added to words of caution, saying Canadians should travel to the U.S. only when it’s absolutely necessary.

Fully vaccinated Americans and permanent residents have been allowed to travel into Canada for recreational purposes since August. Travellers are required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than 72 hours before arriving in this country.

“The single most important economic policy for Canada right now is to put the fourth wave behind us and to be in a position where we can keep our economy fully open,” Freeland added.

-With files from The Canadian Press