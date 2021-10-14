Cambridge pharmacy owner believes shop was vandalized by anti vaxxers

A pharmacy owner in Cambridge, Ont. alleges his location was the target of anti-vaxxers when it was vandalized over the weekend.

When Nimit Viyas returned to Cambridge Medical Pharmacy, located at 1174 King Street East, after taking a couple of days off for Thanksgiving, he found the glass of his shop had been smashed in.

Viyas tells CityNews Toronto what he discovered leads him to believe an anti-vaxxer may have targeted him.

“When I looked at a rock [that was thrown], it had an anti-vaccine sign on it and the other side of the rock, it said f**** you communists,” he said.

The rock had other expletives written on the back of it, he says.

Viyas says being subjected to something like this is frustrating, especially when his pharmacy is one of many provincewide doing its part to help people those need, whether that be administering vaccines or providing information.

“I was just trying so hard to vaccinate the people in the community,” he added. “Most of the people are very grateful and appreciative of the services we are providing. It’s just some bad apples. They make the entire experience so bad and stressful for us.”

Cambridge Medical Pharmacy has been administering both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for some time now, Viyas says.

“Not only the expense of the window. That is the least of my concern,” he says. “Overall, this much hatred out there in the community. It’s hard to observe.”

Waterloo Regional Police say a report about the alleged vandalism has been filed, and they are investigating.

Officers say it doesn’t appear to have been a break and enter, but there is significant property damage. They would not confirm or deny whether a rock was found at the scene.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to come forward.