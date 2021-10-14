Loading articles...

All students dismissed from in-person learning after COVID outbreak at Etobicoke school

Last Updated Oct 14, 2021 at 5:23 pm EDT

A school bus parked out front of Greenholme Junior Middle School. Google.

It will be back to remote learning for all students at an Etobicoke school after they were dismissed from in-person learning and activities following a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Toronto District School Board said that effective Friday, students at Greenholme Junior Middle School will move to remote learning.

Toronto Public Health (TPH) said it has identified 10 COVID-19 cases at the school.

“Dismissing the school is a precautionary measure to prevent further COVID-19 spread within the school,” TPH said.

There’s no word on when in-person classes will resume.

