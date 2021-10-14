All students dismissed from in-person learning after COVID outbreak at Etobicoke school

It will be back to remote learning for all students at an Etobicoke school after they were dismissed from in-person learning and activities following a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Toronto District School Board said that effective Friday, students at Greenholme Junior Middle School will move to remote learning.

Toronto Public Health (TPH) said it has identified 10 COVID-19 cases at the school.

“Dismissing the school is a precautionary measure to prevent further COVID-19 spread within the school,” TPH said.

There’s no word on when in-person classes will resume.