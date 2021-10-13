York Region teachers reportedly threatened with disciplinary action for wearing N95 masks

The York Region District School Board is not budging on its mask policy for teachers, including for those who wish to wear the more protective N95 style masks.

Teachers seeking an extra layer of protection have chosen to buy and wear N95 masks in the classroom – but the CBC is reporting that three teachers who work for the York public board have been threatened with disciplinary action for doing so.

Only the board issued, less protective blue surgical masks are being allowed.

One of the teachers says he works at an elementary school with students too young to be vaccinated and says it seemed like a no brainer to get a higher quality mask.

The teacher tells the CBC he was told by his principal and the board that he could only wear the surgical masks provided. He was told he would be immediately suspended without pay when he refused.

Epidemiologist Colin Furness calls the board issued masks “low quality” and “inadequate” and tells the CBC if teachers wants to upgrade their personal protective equipment (PPE) they should be allowed to do so.

680 NEWS has reached out to the York Region District School Board for comment.