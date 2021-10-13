What would electoral reform in Canada look like?

In today’s The Big Story podcast, The Prime Minister said in the closing days of a close campaign that he was “open” to electoral reform. That came as a surprise to the millions of people who watched him break his promise on the issue after the 2015 election. But it’s worth asking, as Canada’s elections continue to reward parties who win fewer votes with more seats — what would equitable electoral reform look like in Canada? How could it be accomplished? Which systems offer which parties advantages? And is it even a possibility?



GUEST: Max Fawcett, political writer and commentator

