Loading articles...

What would electoral reform in Canada look like?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a press conference in Ottawa on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

In today’s The Big Story podcast, The Prime Minister said in the closing days of a close campaign that he was “open” to electoral reform. That came as a surprise to the millions of people who watched him break his promise on the issue after the 2015 election. But it’s worth asking, as Canada’s elections continue to reward parties who win fewer votes with more seats — what would equitable electoral reform look like in Canada? How could it be accomplished? Which systems offer which parties advantages? And is it even a possibility?


GUEST: Max Fawcett, political writer and commentator

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple PodcastsGoogle and Spotify.

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:27 AM
@680NEWStraffic is now @CityNewsTO, follow us there with #680traffic for all your traffic updates. Find out more a…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:31 AM
@680NEWSweather is now @CityNewsTO, follow us there with #680weather for all your weather updates. Find out more a…
Latest Weather
Read more