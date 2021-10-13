Toronto Zoo implementing vaccine policy for eligible visitors

If you’re planning to visit the Toronto Zoo, you will now have to be fully vaccinated.

The zoo announced on Wednesday that all eligible guests, members, business partners and contractors aged 12 and older will have show proof of vaccination beginning October 25.

“Our decision to implement this policy is based on many factors, including our responsibility to ensure the safety and protection of our staff, our guests and our animals.

“As a science-based institution, we fully support the evidence that vaccination protects individuals from serious illness and COVID-19 spread,” said Dolf DeJong, Toronto Zoo CEO.

“It is also important to understand that some of our animals are susceptible to COVID-19 illness, including gorillas, orangutans, tigers and lions, to name a few. We will use every tool at our disposal to protect our animals and in particular, endangered species from developing illness due to COVID-19.”

The Zoo says staff and security will be checking for proof of vaccination at the front gates.

The Province on Ontario is expected to launch its enhanced digital vaccine receipt on October 22, however the zoo says it will still accept the paper or PDF receipt along with a valid form of ID.