Suspect wanted in assault of crossing guard

Toronto Police are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted a crossing guard earlier this month.

The altercation happened on October 6th at 3:20 p.m. near Queen Street East and Boulton Avenue. The suspect approached the crossing guard where he allegedly made a derogatory comment before assaulting the guard and walking away.

The man is believed to be between 30 to 40 years old. He is around six feet tall and 175 lbs. with short brown hair, and a short beard. He was wearing sunglasses, a dark grey jacket, a black shirt and pants, white and black runners, and was holding a plastic bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call Toronto Police.