New details emerge on Ontario's upcoming vaccine certificate app

A vaccine certificate verification app will launch next week as fully vaccinated Ontarians will be able to load their current status and allow establishments to verify a QR code to confirm proof of vaccination.

New details about the app called “Verify Ontario” are coming to light, including that the system will accept QR codes from British Columbia, Quebec and the Yukon. This means travellers from those provinces will be able to safely enter Ontario establishments that require vaccination status.

The government says no personally identifiable information will be collected by the app and it will not request the user’s location or save any information that links specific locations, visitors or businesses to each other. Verified proofs of vaccinations are displayed for 30 seconds and then deleted.

As well, no personal health information is displayed or shared.

However, the Ford government says it will be collecting “anonymized” data using Google Analytics, which will track the number of completed scans, the date and time of scans, and the number of positive, negative and invalid scans. This will be done by using numbers that are randomly generated when the user installs the app for the first time.

Ontario’s government website is also detailing what will happen when the QR code on the “Verify Ontario” is scanned.

There will be three possible results:

Green checkmark: verified

verified Yellow warning: A problem occurred

A problem occurred Red “X”: Invalid proof of vaccination

In the event of a yellow reading, the government recommends staff using the app can wipe the camera’s lens and try to scan again. If staff are scanning with the flashlight in lower lighting, they can either ask the visitor to try again by tilting the angle of their phone and making sure the flashlight is not reflecting on the bar code”

A red reading may indicate the visitor has only one vaccine dose and or that 14 days may have not passed since the visitor got their second shot. There could also be missing, invalid or incorrect information in the QR code.

The new app is slated to be available beginning October 22nd.