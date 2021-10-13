Ontario reports fewest new COVID-19 cases in over 2 months

Ontario is reporting 306 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 12 additional deaths related to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 202 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 104 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

It marks the smallest daily increase of new cases in the province since Aug. 5.

The rolling seven-day average of cases has dropped to 500, reaching the lowest point since Aug. 19.

Graphic courtesy of @jkwan_md

There were 23,219 tests completed in the last 24-hour period for a test positivity rate of 1.7 per cent. That matches the lowest positivity rate in the province since early August.

The province administered another 29,857 vaccine doses. There are now 87.2 per cent of Ontarians 12 and older who have received at least one dose, 82.5 per cent are now fully vaccinated.

There are now 153 people in the ICU due to COVID-19 complications and 102 of them are on ventilators.

Graphic courtesy of @jkwan_md

The province is reporting another 269 school-related cases among students and staff. As of Wednesday, nearly 15 per cent of schools in the province have at least one COVID-19 case and five schools remain closed due to outbreaks.

Toronto Public Health (TPH) has shut down Silverthorn Collegiate Institute in Etobicoke and moved all classes to remote learning due to a COVID-19 outbreak. TPH says the school could be closed for up to 10 days as they investigate the outbreak.

It is the first full closure of a school in Toronto since the new school year started in September.