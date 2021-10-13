Loading articles...

Suspect charged with 1st-degree murder in fatal Etobicoke stabbing

Toronto Police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly Etobicoke stabbing last month.

Salah Abukar, a 26-year-old from Toronto, has been charged with first-degree murder following a homicide investigation.

A man was stabbed to death in Rexdale in the early morning hours of Sept. 29. Police were called to the area of John Garland Boulevard and Humber College Boulevard shortly after midnight.

The victim was found without vital signs, suffering from several stab wounds. Paramedics rushed him to hospital via emergency run, but he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Khalid Jama of Etobicoke.

Abukar is set to appear in court on Oct. 13.

