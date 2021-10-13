It's coming: 680 NEWS and CityNews to join forces Oct. 18

As of October 18th, 680 NEWS and CityNews will come together as one to provide you with more news coverage, in more ways, whenever you need it: on your radio, smart speakers, television, and online.

But that’s not all. Our radio station name will also sound slightly different. Both teams will merge and create a nationally recognized local news powerhouse across multiple platforms, with the radio station formally becoming CityNews 680.

Monday, we will join forces with @680NEWS providing you with all Toronto’s latest news updates. Find out more at https://t.co/wHted0G6O5. pic.twitter.com/r9ge8dUX6w — CityNews Toronto (@CityNewsTO) October 12, 2021

We want the audience to know that you will still get the same trusted information from our team of award-winning reporters and anchors that you have come to rely on, plus all the latest news, traffic and weather.

“We’ve been doing work for years behind the scenes between the different newsrooms, between the TV newsroom and the radio newsrooms, to improve each other’s content,” said Dave Budge, Vice President, News and Information

of Rogers Sports & Media.

“To make sure that the content that we provide to our audiences takes advantage of our mutual strengths. It’s a tremendous alliance that allows us to have each other’s back, to share content to just make sure that we’re using their combined strength of our resources across different platforms to have more journalists covering more stories, providing more coverage and just improving everything that we offer on all the platforms that we have… We get to say we are one big team with one name, and that’s a great feeling.”

In the coming days, we will also be unveiling a new website and merging our social handles so you can easily find the news you’re looking for and what you need to know.

For example, the @680NEWS and @CityNews Twitter handle will no longer exist, and the new profile can be discovered at @CityNewsTO. We can also be found on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

We know there are endless choices for you to get your daily dose of news. We need to ensure that we’re evolving to continue presenting you with the best experience to get your updates and information for decades to come – whether it’s on the radio, TV, online, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, smart speaker or an app.

We’re all excited to usher in this next chapter in our journey and continue to serve you and our community.

“I think it’s about simplifying the choice for our audiences, especially in a time when it’s harder to trust news organizations [and] it’s harder to trust the information that’s out there,” Budge says.

“Letting people know that the radio station that they’ve loved and listened to and valued all these years [joins] an organization that has the same high standards and we share content, and we make a choice simpler for the audiences if they’re going to CityNews on their iPad, on their phone, on their smart speakers, on the radio in the car and on TV they’re going to get the same quality content.”