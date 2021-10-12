Woman critically injured after being struck by bus near Yonge and Lawrence

Police say an 86-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a TTC bus near Lawrence Avenue West and Duplex Avenue, west of Yonge Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 2 p.m.

The woman was reportedly crossing the street and fell before she was struck by the bus, suffering serious head injuries.

Police say the westbound lanes of Lawrence have been closed between Duplex and Greer Road.

More to come