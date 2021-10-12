Toronto speed cameras issue over 36,000 tickets in July and August

Toronto’s automatic speed enforcement cameras managed to catch over 36,000 speeders this summer, issuing 36,700 tickets in July and August.

In the second and third month the cameras were in effect in their current locations, there were 1,211 repeat offenders in July and 764 in August.

The intersection of Victoria Park Avenue, near Tiago Avenue, issued the most tickets at 2,645 in July, representing 14 per cent of all the tickets while the device on Greenwood Avenue, south of Glebeholme Boulevard, handed out 2,673 in August.

Both months saw at least one person get tickets nine times in the same spot.

The highest excessive speed detected was 141 km/h in a 50 km/h speed limit zone on Martin Grove Road, north of Garfella Drive. That location has so far captured 33 drivers going over 50 kilometres per hour.

The 50 speed cameras are placed near schools in community safety zones. The cameras have been in their third round of locations since June and will be moved again in November.

The city found in August after reviewing one year of data from the automatic speed cameras that speeding had dropped almost 11 per cent in 30 kilometre per hour zones.