Man charged with 1st-degree murder in stabbing of woman in Toronto

Toronto police have upgraded a murder charge to the first degree after a woman was fatally stabbed at a law office in the King Street East area in early September.

Police were called to 238 King Street East just before 2 p.m. on Sept. 2nd following reports that a man had entered the building and stabbed an employee.

Paramedics rushed the 29-year-old victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. She later died on Sept. 5th.

The woman was identified as Julia Ferguson of Toronto.

The suspect, who fled the scene, surrendered to police shortly after the incident.

Osman Osman, 33, of Toronto, was charged with second-degree murder, but a court upgraded the charge to murder in the first degree on Tuesday.

Osman has been remanded in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.