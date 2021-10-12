Toronto's homeless community demands better winter plan from city

TORONTO – Members of Toronto’s homeless community and their advocates say they want a better winter plan from the city.

The Shelter Housing Justice Network, which represents members of the homeless community and those who work with them, has issued a report with several recommendations for the city to implement.

It says leases on hotels used for the homeless during the pandemic should be extended through the winter.

“The City has scrambled to add unplanned spaces because of this poor planning,” the group said in a news release.

“To avoid repeated planning failure, address the ongoing crisis and systemic inadequacies and injustices SHJN is calling for the Winter Plan and the plan for the spring and beyond to be fully implemented.”

SHJN says shelter residents’ deaths are 78 per cent higher in the first 8 months of 2021 over 2019, adding that it disproportionately impacts Indigenous and Black people in Toronto with 63 per cent of all unhoused people in Toronto considered Black and Indigenous People of Colour (BIPOC).

The group would also like the city’s no-camping bylaw repealed to allow those who are homeless to sleep in Toronto parks.

The city cleared several homeless encampments from parks this past summer, saying they were unsafe.

The city did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the winter plan recommendations.