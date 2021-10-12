Vaccination deadline arrives for LTC staff with group of Canadian operators

Deadline day has arrived for staff at a number of privately run long-term care and retirement homes in Canada to be fully vaccinated.

The coalition of privately run homes, operated by Chartwell, Extendicare, Responsive Group, Revera, and Sienna, announced in August that COVID-19 vaccinations would be mandatory for staff across the country.

Any staff who are not fully vaccinated by the Oct. 12 deadline will be placed on an unpaid leave of absence. Full vaccination is also required for all new hires, students and agency personnel, across each organization.

The group says they don’t expect the new policy to impact staffing levels.

“The safety of our residents in long-term care and retirement homes, who trust us to provide the care and services they need, is paramount,” the group said in the statement. “This policy will increase their level of safety and improve quality of life for residents by reducing the need for isolation and disruption of daily activities that result from outbreak restrictions.”

The Ontario government has announced they will be mandating COVID-19 vaccines for long-term care workers. Staff that have not been vaccinated or provided an exemption by Nov. 15 will no longer be able to enter a long-term care home to work.

Previously, Ontario long-term care workers were required to disclose their vaccination status and those who are unvaccinated for non-medical reasons have to undergo education about the importance of immunization.

A recent survey conducted by the National Institute on Aging found 67 per cent of Canadian respondents don’t think long-term care homes provide safe and reliable care.

The number topped 75 per cent for people who identified themselves as family members, friends or unpaid caregivers to a resident in long-term care. The results of the survey will be used to help shape new national standards for long-term care services being drafted by the health standards organization.

Last year the Trudeau government asked the Health Standards Organization to refresh its long-term-care standards – the first draft is to be made public early next year.

With files from the Canadian Press