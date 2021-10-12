Loading articles...

Police arrest Leslieville prowl-by-night suspect

Last Updated Oct 12, 2021 at 1:04 pm EDT

A man accused of trying to break into the Leslieville area homes in the dark of night appeared before a judge in the light of day on Tuesday after he was arrested and charged over the weekend.

Police were on the hunt for Gerard Silas Purcell, 40, of no fixed address, after he was identified as the suspect caught on surveillance cameras targeting homes in the Dundas Street East and Leslie Street area between May and October.

On Saturday, October 9, 2021, police arrested Purcell.

He’s facing four counts of attempt break and enter, two counts of prowl by night, as well as trespass, assault, and assault-choking charges.

Leslieville prowler
Image of a suspect wanted in a prowl by night investigation in Leslieville, Oct. 6, 2021. HANDOUT/Toronto Police
||||||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 52 minutes ago
Slower than usual SB DVP due to maintenance south of Don Mills in the right lane. #SBDVP
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:22 AM
Monday, we will join forces with @CityNews to become CityNews 680. Find out more at
Latest Weather
Read more