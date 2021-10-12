Police arrest Leslieville prowl-by-night suspect

A man accused of trying to break into the Leslieville area homes in the dark of night appeared before a judge in the light of day on Tuesday after he was arrested and charged over the weekend.

Police were on the hunt for Gerard Silas Purcell, 40, of no fixed address, after he was identified as the suspect caught on surveillance cameras targeting homes in the Dundas Street East and Leslie Street area between May and October.

On Saturday, October 9, 2021, police arrested Purcell.

He’s facing four counts of attempt break and enter, two counts of prowl by night, as well as trespass, assault, and assault-choking charges.