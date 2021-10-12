Ontario reports fewest daily COVID-19 cases in 8 weeks

Ontario is reporting 390 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and 458 new cases on Monday.

Tuesday’s case count is the lowest the province has seen since Aug. 17.

Due to the Thanksgiving holiday no COVID-19 data was released by the province on Monday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 260 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 130 are in fully vaccinated individuals. On Monday, 333 cases were in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 125 were in fully vaccinated individuals.

