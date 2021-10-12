Bystanders rescue 4-month-old baby, mother from flipped car in Rexdale

Toronto Police say a mother and her four-month old baby have been rescued by some good Samaritans after their vehicle rolled over in Rexdale.

Police received a call shortly after 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning about a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Albion Road and Arcot Boulevard, where one of the vehicles had flipped over.

Officers say bystanders jumped to action and helped remove the mother and her four-month old infant from the flipped vehicle.

“It’s important to understand they did great,” said Toronto Police Media Relations Officer Edward Parks. “It’s great that we all help each other, especially in this time that we’re in. It is always important that we assist other people in time of need.”

By chance a Toronto police officer was down the street and was able witness a portion of the collision. Upon arrival the officer said many bystanders had stopped their vehicles and blocked the intersection for safety so they could attempt to get the mother and the infant safely out of the vehicle.

Police say the mother and the baby were safely removed from the car and sustained only minor injuries.

“if it wasn’t for the assistant and the quick thinking of the citizens the officers would not have been able to safely get the infant child out of the vehicle,” says Toronto Police Sgt. Murray Campbell.

“Toronto Police want to thank everyone who was their and became involved for being such great citizens and trying to help people that were in need.”

The driver of the other vehicle also sustained minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation and road closures in the area have since reopened.

With files from 680 NEWS reporter Momin Qureshi