Loading articles...

How a driving instructor allegedly got away with decades of harassment and abuse

Stock photo of learner driver student driving car with instructor.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, Steve Wallace claims he’s taught more than 25,000 people to drive. Dozens of them say he harassed and abused them while he did so. The allegations which now date back into the 1970s came to light after one young woman, who says he harassed her during a lesson, created a social media account about it—and the victims have been sharing stories since. Now Wallace faces charges and two communities ask themselves the same questions: How did someone get away with this for so long? Why did nobody come forward sooner?

GUEST: Brishti Basu, Capital Daily

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple PodcastsGoogle and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
UPDATE: #TBQEW east of Eastport clear!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:47 AM
It already feels like 22 with the humidity as of 5:45am at #Toronto YYZ this Tuesday morning. Our Guaranteed High i…
Latest Weather
Read more