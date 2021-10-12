How a driving instructor allegedly got away with decades of harassment and abuse

In today’s The Big Story podcast, Steve Wallace claims he’s taught more than 25,000 people to drive. Dozens of them say he harassed and abused them while he did so. The allegations which now date back into the 1970s came to light after one young woman, who says he harassed her during a lesson, created a social media account about it—and the victims have been sharing stories since. Now Wallace faces charges and two communities ask themselves the same questions: How did someone get away with this for so long? Why did nobody come forward sooner?

Brishti Basu, Capital Daily

