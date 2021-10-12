Man killed in Brampton shooting

A man has been killed in an early morning shooting in Brampton Monday.

Peel police were called to Dixie Road and Peter Roberton Boulevard just before 1 a.m. to reports of a shooting.

The male victim was found on the scene and rushed to Sunnybrook Hospital in life-threatening condition. He died of his injuries in hospital.

Police say a suspect fled the area in a red vehicle, but no further details have been released.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

The eastbound lanes of Peter Roberton Blvd. are closed between Dixie and Softneedle Avenue.