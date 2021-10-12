Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
1 dead, several injured in multi-vehicle west end crash
by News Staff
Posted Oct 12, 2021 5:56 pm EDT
A Toronto EMS ambulance is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman
Toronto police say a male was pronounced dead at the scene after a multi-vehicle crash in the west end that also sent a woman to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
It happened around 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday at Spring and Parkside drives.
Two others were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Parkside Drive has been closed from Lake Shore Boulevard West to High Park.
COLLISION:
Spring Rd & Parkside Dr
– reports of a multi-vehicle crash, airbags deployed
– police o/s
– officers advised there are multiple injured parties
– @TorontoMedics o/s – attending to patients
ROAD CLOSURE: Parkside Dr closed Lake Shore Blvd W to High Park #GO1961568
^al