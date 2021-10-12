Loading articles...

1 dead, several injured in multi-vehicle west end crash

A Toronto EMS ambulance is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto police say a male was pronounced dead at the scene after a multi-vehicle crash in the west end that also sent a woman to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It happened around 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday at Spring and Parkside drives.

Two others were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Parkside Drive has been closed from Lake Shore Boulevard West to High Park.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 03:47 PM
CLEAR: WB 401 at Trafalgar. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:22 AM
Monday, we will join forces with @CityNews to become CityNews 680. Find out more at
Latest Weather
Read more