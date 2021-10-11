Loading articles...

Peel police investigate serious collision between motorcycle, car in Brampton

Last Updated Oct 11, 2021 at 7:09 pm EDT

Peel police investigate a collision between a motorcycle and a car in Brampton on Oct. 11, 2021. (CITYNEWS/Craig Wadman)

Peel police are investigating a serious collision between a motorcycle and a car in Brampton.

Police said they were called at around 6 p.m. Monday to the Westbrook Avenue and Cottrelle Boulevard area for a report of a collision.

Peel EMS said one person has life-threatening injuries and has been transported to the hospital. There is a report a second person may have been injured as well, but EMS did not say what their medical status is.

No other information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

 

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 54 minutes ago
Retweeted @PeelPolice: COLLISION: - Westbrook Av/Cottrelle Blvd, #Brampton - Collision involving motorcycle and car - Unknown extent, but callers…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:31 PM
Retweeted @CarlHLam: I've been mentioning the Omega Block today across the #GTA and here's what I'm talking about. The eastern portion of the coun…
Latest Weather
Read more