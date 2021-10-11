Peel police investigate serious collision between motorcycle, car in Brampton

Peel police are investigating a serious collision between a motorcycle and a car in Brampton.

Police said they were called at around 6 p.m. Monday to the Westbrook Avenue and Cottrelle Boulevard area for a report of a collision.

Peel EMS said one person has life-threatening injuries and has been transported to the hospital. There is a report a second person may have been injured as well, but EMS did not say what their medical status is.

No other information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.