U.S. to accept travellers immunized with vaccines approved by WHO, FDA, says CDC

Last Updated Oct 11, 2021 at 11:19 am EDT

Vials of the AstraZeneca vaccine. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Augstein

The United States will accept international travellers immunized with COVID-19 vaccines approved by the World Health Organization and the Food and Drug Administration.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the decision today in an email and said more guidance will be provided as requirements are finalized.

White House officials said last month the U.S. would begin welcoming fully vaccinated international travellers in November, but they did not say which vaccines would be accepted.

The news means Canadians immunized with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will be able to travel to the U.S. when new travel rules come into play next month.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is approved by the World Health Organization, but not by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The CDC says it began informing airlines of its decision last week.

 

