Etobicoke school closed to in-person learning due to COVID-19 outbreak

Toronto Public Health (TPH) has closed an Etobicoke high school to in-person learning due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

Silverthorn Collegiate Institute, located at 291 Mill Road, had to be closed to protect students and staff, TPH said.

“COVID-19 activity in the school setting is not unexpected, given that the virus continues to circulate in Toronto and how transmissible Delta variant is,” TPH said in a news release Monday night. “This is why TPH continues to remind all residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible if they have not already done so.”

The agency said the new cases were reported over the weekend and there may have been exposure at “multi-grade events.”

The Toronto District School Board said Monday night that all students will move to remote learning for now.

“We’re working closely with Toronto Public Health and helping in any way we can. While we hope students can return to in-person learning shortly, it’s not yet clear how long the dismissal will last as that will depend on the TPH investigation,” said Ryan Bird, spokesperson for the board. “In the meantime, all students will be moving to remote learning.”

TPH said there are 21 active school outbreaks and 30 active investigations in 122 schools.

They added this is its first whole-school dismissal of the academic year.

Files from the Canadian Press were used in this report