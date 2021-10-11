MUST-WATCH: James Bond's final adventure enters the Top 10!

There’s a record-breaking Indigenous film that played at TIFF entering the top 10! But does it stand a chance against the famous spy who takes his martinis shaken, not stirred? Or maybe the Muppets will make a break for that coveted #1 spot in the MUST-WATCH Top 10? Keep reading to find out!

No Time to Die



Where to watch: Cinemas

Starting things off with the final adventure for Daniel Craig’s 007!

No Time to Die is the 25th Bond film, and the definitive final time Craig (who first played the role in 2006’s Casino Royale) plays the MI6 spy. This film sees returning actors like Léa Seydoux (from Spectre and Blue is the Warmest Colour), Ben Whishaw (from Skyfall and I’m Not There), and Jeffrey Wright (from Quantum of Solace and What If…?). In this film, Bond has retired but picks up his licence to kill to investigate a missing scientist. He teams up with the new 007 (played by Lashana Lynch from Captain Marvel and Bulletproof) to discover the mystery behind this missing scientist. He discovers a plot by a dastardly new villain (played by Rami Malek from Mr. Robot and the Little Things), who proves to be one of the deadliest Bond villains in history.

You can check out this film in cinemas now!

Sort Of



Where to watch: CBC Gem

Next up, something much closer to home!

Sort Of is a new dramatic comedy from CBC, created by Bilal Baig (who also stars in the show) and Fab Filipo (who appeared in Save Me). Baig plays Sabi Mehboob, a non-binary grown child of Pakistani immigrants. They work as a bartender and a nanny, their boyfriend seems to be cheating on them, and their family just doesn’t understand why they’re not a man or woman. One of Sabi’s friends, 7ven (played by Amanda Cordner from the Expanse) asks them to move to Berlin with her, describing it as a queer paradise. Sabi spends the show deciding whether or not they should stay in Toronto, or head to paradise. This show premiered at TIFF this year as well!

You can watch the show on CBC Gem now!

Muppets Haunted Mansion



Where to watch: Disney+

Now, let’s take a look at something spooky you can show the kids!

Kermit and Miss Piggy pulling the old switcheroo in Muppets Haunted Mansion.

Muppets Haunted Mansion is a new special featuring all the classic characters we love. From Kermit to Miss Piggy and Gonzo to Fozzie, they’re all popping up here! Some of the Muppets are given a chance to spend a night in a haunted mansion by a a frightening man played by Will Arnett (from Arrested Development and Bojack Horseman). If they fail to stay the night, they will be stuck in that haunted mansion forever. And what’s making it particularly scary is the fact that there seems to be a witch (played by Taraji P. Henson from Empire and Hidden Figures) constantly on their trail.

You can watch this special on Disney+ now!

Bad Sport



Where to watch: Netflix

Next up, a documentary merging true crime and the world of sports!

Bad Sport is a docu-series taking a look at some of the biggest criminal scandals in sports history. It examines gigantic stories like the point-shaving scandal involving the 1994 Arizona State basketball team, and the time during the 2002 Winter Olympics when a figure skating judge was pressured to rank Russia over Canada. It goes to show that as long as there’s been professional sports, there’s always been a degree of scandal involved.

You can watch all 6 episodes on Netflix now!

Night Raiders



Where to watch: Cinemas

Lastly, a record-breaking Indigenous film shot in Toronto!

Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers and Brooklyn Letexier-Hart hide from an oppressive system trying to separate them in Night Raiders.

Night Raiders played at TIFF this year (you can read our review here), and it’s the feature debut of Cree-Métis filmmaker Danis Goulet. It stars Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers and Brooklyn Letexier-Hart as a Cree mother and daughter living in a dystopian future a few decades from now. There’s been a war, and the winning side has made it illegal for anyone to raise children. Instead, all children are forcibly raised by the state in institutions similar to residential schools. Letexier-Hart’s character is taken to one of these after years of living in the bush with her mother. And Tailfeather’s character decides to team up with a group of Cree vigilantes to try to get her back. This film, which was also produced by Indigenous New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi, has the largest opening for an Indigenous Canadian filmmaker at 80 screens across the country. It beat the previous record set by Atanarjuat: The Fast Runner 20 years ago, at 36 screens across the country. Goulet, who won the TIFF Emerging Talent Award at the festival this year, tells me her “film is situated within a larger movement of Indigenous cinema that is just exploding right now, and I feel like it’s celebrating a moment.” Alongside other films and shows like Blood Quantum by Jeff Barnaby, Beans by Tracey Deer, and the Body Remembers When the World Broke Open, by Kathleen Hepburn and Night Raiders’ star Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, Night Raiders is a good film to start exploring the modern boom in Indigenous media!

You can check this out at a cinema near you now!

680 NEWS’ MUST WATCH TOP 10

10. All Or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs – Amazon Prime Video

9. Lamb – Cinemas

8. Bad Sport – Netflix

7.Star Wars: Visions – Disney+

6. Sort Of – CBC Gem

5. Titane – Cinemas

4. Venom: Let There Be Carnage – Cinemas

3. Muppets Haunted Mansion – Disney+

2. No Time to Die – Cinemas

1. Night Raiders – Cinemas