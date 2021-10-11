Loading articles...

Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition following Lake Shore Boulevard crash

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto police say a motorcyclist is in life-threatening condition following a collision with another vehicle Monday evening.

Police said they were called to Lake Shore Boulevard and British Columbia Road for a report of a collision.

The motorcycle rider has been transported to the hospital, police said.

No other information has been released by the police at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

