Man suffers serious injuries following stabbing near Bathurst Street and Vaughan Road, police say

File image of Toronto Police Service vehicle. (CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman)

A man has suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries following a stabbing near Bathurst Street and Vaughan Road, police said Monday evening.

Police said they were called to the area Monday evening for a report a man had been stabbed during an altercation.

When officers arrived, they located a man with a stab wound. He was transported to the hospital for treatment, police said.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

 

