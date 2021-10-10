2 people shot near Spadina Avenue and Dundas Street West, police say

Toronto police are investigating after two people were found shot near Spadina Avenue and Dundas Street West.

Police said they were called to the Vanauley Walk and Napanee Court area Sunday evening for a report of gunfire.

When officers arrived, police said they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds.

Police said the two shooting victims were transported to the hospital.

No other information has been released by the police at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.