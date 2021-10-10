Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Two dead, one injured in multi-vehicle crash near St. Thomas, Ont.
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 10, 2021 7:34 am EDT
An OPP cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. (FILE/CITYNEWS)
Provincial police say two people are dead after two pickup trucks collided in southwestern Ontario Saturday night.
The crash happened shortly before 9:00 p.m. in Elgin County, just east of St. Thomas, Ont.
Police say two pickups were travelling north on Richmond Road when one of them entered a ditch and rolled several times, ejecting the driver and passenger.
Investigators say one person died at the scene, a second succumbed to their injuries in hospital, and a third person who had been in the vehicle was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the second pickup wasn’t hurt.
The identity of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Investigators say speed, alcohol and lack of seatbelts are being considered as contributing factors, and they’re asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has video of the incident to contact Elgin County OPP.
