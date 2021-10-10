SIU investigating two separate deaths in Toronto

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is looking into two separate deaths in Toronto on Saturday night.

The police watchdog says officers responded to a call for unknown trouble at a residence on Castledene Crescent in Scarborough around 7:30 p.m.

“A police negotiator made contact with the man. During the negotiation, the man sustained a serious injury,” read a brief statement issued by the SIU on Sunday morning.

Police administered first aid until paramedics arrived. The 41-year-old man was pronounced dead in hospital.

In the second incident the SIU says police were called to a residence on Church Street around 11:30 p.m. for reports a man was armed with a gun.

“After police arrived, the man barricaded himself in the unit. Police entered the unit and located the man in medical distress,” the SIU said in a statement.

The SIU says the 34-year-old man was pronounced dead a short time later.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.