Police seek to ID man following downtown stabbing

Toronto police say they are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they allege is connected to a stabbing in the city’s downtown core early Sunday morning.

Police said they were called to the Yonge and Front Street area at around 1:30 a.m. for a report a man had been stabbed.

Investigators said a man approached a group of people, stabbed a man in the group then fled eastbound on Front Street, possibly towards Scott Street.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police describe the suspect as a man around 30-years-old, about five-foot-ten-inches tall with a medium build. He had black curly hair, a scruffy beard and was last seen wearing baggy clothing, was carrying a knapsack and had a construction harness and vest.

“Investigators believe that there may have been witnesses in the area during the incident, and urge them to call police,” police said in a news release Sunday.

Tips can be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers, police said.