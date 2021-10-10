Police seek to ID man following downtown stabbing

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Toronto police say they are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they allege is connected to a stabbing in the city’s downtown core early Sunday morning.
Police said they were called to the Yonge and Front Street area at around 1:30 a.m. for a report a man had been stabbed.
Investigators said a man approached a group of people, stabbed a man in the group then fled eastbound on Front Street, possibly towards Scott Street.
The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police describe the suspect as a man around 30-years-old, about five-foot-ten-inches tall with a medium build. He had black curly hair, a scruffy beard and was last seen wearing baggy clothing, was carrying a knapsack and had a construction harness and vest.
“Investigators believe that there may have been witnesses in the area during the incident, and urge them to call police,” police said in a news release Sunday.
Tips can be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers, police said.