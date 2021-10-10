Ontario reports fewer than 600 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Ontario reported fewer than 600 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Provincial health officials confirmed 535 new infections – the seventh time in the last eight days there have been fewer than 600 new cases.

Of those cases, 388 are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

The seven day rolling average of new cases has now fallen to 537.

Toronto is reporting 98 new cases of COVID – the first time in three days fewer than 100 new infections have been confirmed. York Region added 63 new cases while Peel Region confirmed an additional 45 cases on Sunday.

An additional two deaths were reported, raising the provincial total to 9,790.

There are 156 people in the ICU due to COVID-19 and 153 people are listed in ICU due to the virus. However, provincial data from hospitals is underreported on weekends.

Health officials say 29,247 vaccine doses were administered on Saturday – the first time in three days fewer than 30,000 shots were given. There are now 87 per cent of Ontarians 12 and older who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 82.3 per cent are now fully vaccinated.

The province completed 29,755 tests in the last 24-hour period for a test positivity rate of 1.8 per cent, which has remained unchanged over the past three days.