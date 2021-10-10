Loading articles...

Person seriously injured following stabbing near Flemington Park

Last Updated Oct 10, 2021 at 10:33 pm EDT

Toronto police investigate a stabbing in Flemington Park on Oct. 10, 2021. (CITYNEWS/RYAN BELGRAVE)

Toronto police say they are investigating a stabbing in the city’s Flemington Park neighbourhood.

Police said they were called to the Don Mills Road and St. Dennis Drive area for a report of a stabbing Sunday evening.

When officers arrived police said they found a man with a serious stab wound.

Toronto Paramedic Services transported the man to the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

 

 

 

