2 people shot near Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard, police say

Toronto police are investigating after two people were shot Saturday night.

Police said they were called to the Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard area late Saturday evening for a report of gunfire.

When emergency crews arrived, they found two shooting victims, police said.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they took a teenage male to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition. A second adult male was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

No other information has been released by the police at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.