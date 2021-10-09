Restaurants disappointed after being left behind as capacity limits loosened in Ontario

Capacity limits no longer apply for some Ontario venues that require proof of vaccination.

Cinemas, theatres, concert and sports venues, and horse racing tracks are allowed to open at full capacity as of Saturday.

In making the announcement late Friday, the province says it’s making the changes based on high vaccination rates, stable public health indicators and the vaccine certificate policy noting there have been few outbreaks in the selected settings.

Capacity rules are still in effect in other places requiring proof of vaccination such as gyms and restaurants, a move that Restaurants Canada calls extremely disappointing.

“It is beyond comprehension that 20,000 people can cram into an arena, scream, and closely congregate without masks, while restaurants must adhere to strict distancing regulations which severely restrict the number of customers that can be served,” read a statement from the national, non-profit association representing Canada’s restaurant and food service industry.

Restaurants Canada says a recent survey revealed 80 per cent of restaurants continue to just break even or lose money having borne the expenses of PPE and safety protocols as well as the recent introduction of the vaccine passport.

“The industry has done everything asked of us, and yet we continue to be singled out,” it says. “Restaurants Canada is calling on the government to immediately lift all further restrictions on the industry and provide additional support to recognize the cost of implementing the vaccine passport program.”

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report