Police investigate 'hate motivated graffiti' on Pride crosswalk in Stratford, Ont.
by the canadian press
Posted Oct 9, 2021 4:18 pm EDT
An undated photo provided by Stratford Police shows the city's Pride crosswalk after being repaired. The police service for the region said they are investigating after they say hate-motivated graffiti was found by city employees on the crosswalk on Oct. 8, 2021. (TWITTER/@SPSmediaoffice
Police in Stratford, Ont., say they’re investigating a hate-motivated incident after a newly completed Pride crosswalk was vandalized in the city’s downtown.
The Stratford Police Service says in a news release they were notified of damage to the Pride crosswalk at Wellington and Downie streets around 1:30 a.m. Friday.
They say what appeared to be household paint was dumped in several areas across the crosswalk, while a dark-coloured spray was also applied.
Police say City of Stratford staff were able to remove most of the damage and cleaned the area even further with street sweepers.
They’re calling the damage an incident of “hate-motivated graffiti.”
They also say in a tweet that they would not be posting pictures of the vandalism because they didn’t want to “glorify the damage” or “give credit to who caused it,” and they encouraged people to instead “share images of the crosswalk as it was meant to be.”