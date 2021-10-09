Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Confidence in COVID-19 vaccines among Ontarians remains stable: science group
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 9, 2021 12:03 pm EDT
In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, three vials of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine are pictured in a new coronavirus vaccination center at the 'Velodrom' in Berlin, Germany. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)
A science advisory group says overall confidence in COVID-19 vaccines among Ontarians has remained relatively stable.
In a brief released late Friday, the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table says confidence in COVID-19 vaccines has remained within the range of 72 per cent to 76 per cent.
The group says survey data from 28,660 Ontarians revealed that people with lower confidence in COVID-19 vaccines tend to have a lower household income, are more likely to be unable to work from home and self-identify as racialized.
Vaccine hesitancy is associated with a complex set of factors including health inequities, systemic barriers to accessing health-care and mistrust in government and health-care institutions.
The science group says vaccine hesitancy is highest among the same groups who have experienced a disproportionate burden of COVID-19 outcomes.
It is calling for more community-tailored engagement, outreach and interventions to address the drivers of vaccine hesitancy and increase vaccine uptake in certain groups.