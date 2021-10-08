Waterdown students stage walkout following dress code enforcement amid sexual assault investigation

Hundreds of students at a Hamilton-area high school walked out of class Friday morning following an “inappropriate” announcement reinforcing the student dress code.

Students at Waterdown District High School were reminded during an announcement Thursday to keep shoulders and stomachs covered in accordance to the school dress code. The announcement was made just two days after Hamilton Police said they were investigating several reports of sexual assault and harassment at the school.

Many female students say the timing of the announcement left them feeling victimized.

“They just said that girls now have to cover up their shoulders and their stomachs, and we just didn’t think it was fair,” said one Grade 12 student. “I felt like it was really insensitive, and it made me feel angry, especially for the victims”.

Other students said this is the first time they’ve experienced the dress code being enforced.

“They’ve never gone over (the dress code) as much, or at least have never really followed it,” said another Grade 10 student. “It feels like they are putting some of the blame on us in that if we were to dress less provocatively or cover up then things like this wouldn’t happen as much or boys wouldn’t feel pressured to do things like this. The timing just seems very inappropriate. They could’ve waited”.

Students at Waterdown High School walked out in protest this morning. The school made an announcement yesterday (2 days after a sex assault investigation begun) reminding students not to wearing crop tops and tank tops. Many young women are livid. In tears. pic.twitter.com/inNT1zoWww — Kelly Botelho (@botelhok) October 8, 2021

Several students who attended today’s walkout were seen holding signs and dressed in crop tops.

In a letter sent to parents Thursday, the school’s principal apologized saying, “the timing of the announcement was insensitive to the ongoing concerns about sexual assault. We are sorry and wish to apologize to anyone who interpreted this announcement as being unsupportive of victims of sexual assault or abuse. We vigorously denounce victim blaming. Sexual assault has nothing to do with what someone wears.”

Hamilton Police are still investigating and encouraging survivors to contact them.