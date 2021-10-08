Loading articles...

Toronto rapper arrested in LA in connection to fatal North York shooting

Last Updated Oct 8, 2021 at 3:06 pm EDT

Hassan Ali, 22, of Toronto is wanted by Toronto Police in connection with a fatal North York shooting. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

Toronto Police say a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting earlier this year has been arrested in Los Angeles.

Police say 22-year-old Hassan Ali, – also known as rapper Top5 – was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department Thursday.

Ali was wanted for first-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Hashim Omar Ali.

Police say Ali was gunned down while attempting to drive his vehicle into the parking garage of an apartment building at 40 Falstaff in the evening of January 31. He was pronounced dead on scene.

At the time of the shooting, Det. Sgt. Ted Lioumanis said Hashi was not involved in any gang activity and they were still working to determine a motive for the shooting.

A second suspect, Emmanuel Missah, 24, of Toronto was arrested in February in relation to this investigation. He is facing charges of Accessory After the Fact to Murder and Fail to Comply Recognizance.

This was Toronto’s fifth homicide of 2021.

