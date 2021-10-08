Loading articles...

How the rise and fall of Ozy illustrates what’s wrong with digital media

Ozy

In today’s Big Story podcast, Ozy was a digital publisher that claimed to have an audience of tens of millions. Had you ever heard of them before last week? Me neither. A New York Times expose began a flood of reporting that showed us all just how little most of us understand about ad fraud, digital media and the ecosystem that drives this multi-billion-dollar industry. From absurd claims, to impersonations, paid traffic and more, major brands stuck by Ozy and continued to invest with them. Why?

GUEST: Craig Silverman, ProPublica, formerly of Buzzfeed News

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

