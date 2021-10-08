Loading articles...

Police probe hate-motivated assault on TTC streetcar

An undated file photo of a TTC logo. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Stephen C. Host

Toronto police are investigating after a racist attack on a TTC streetcar.

In a release, police said a 28-year-old man boarded the 510 streetcar, travelling northbound from Bremner Boulevard and Spadina Avenue, on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at around 7:30 p.m.

Another group of people boarded the same streetcar. A woman who was part of the group began uttering racial slurs in the man’s direction, police said.

She then spat on the man twice and then fled, covering her face with a grey blanket to conceal her identity.

Police say she exited the streetcar in the Queen Street West and Spadina Avenue area.

Investigators are treating the incident as a hate-motivated assault and are trying to track down the suspect.

She’s described at five foot six, 175 pounds. She was wearing a grey sweater, black leggings and grey boots.

“There were a number of people who witnessed the assault. Investigators would like to speak with anyone who may have more information or known the identity of the woman,” police said.

