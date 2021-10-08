Peel health officials warn of COVID-19 exposure at Mississauga wedding event

Peel Public Health is advising anyone who attended a wedding event in Mississauga last weekend about a possible exposure to COVID-19.

Health officials say anyone who attended the event at Sri Guru Singh Sabha Malton on Airport Road between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on October 3 to immediately get tested.

“All guests should get tested, regardless of vaccination status,” the health unit said in a release on Friday. “Individuals who are not fully vaccinated must self-isolate until they receive a negative test result.”

Officials say fully vaccinated individuals who are not showing any symptoms do not need to self-isolate, however, they should follow public health protocols such as masking, physical distancing and limited contact with others while they await the results of their test.

Failure to comply with self-isolation can result in fines under the Section 22 Class Order.

Everyone seeking testing due to the exposure are advised to give testers the following outbreak number: 2253-2021-48380.

The news comes on the same day the province announced it was lifting capacity limits at certain venues such as concerts, theaters, and sports arenas. The measure includes weddings and wedding receptions if they are held in an event space, but restrictions remain for wedding services in churches.