Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run downtown

Police investigate a hit-and-run at the intersection of Wellington Street and University Avenue. CITYNEWS/David Misener

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene downtown Friday night.

Toronto police were called to University Avenue and Wellington Street around 7 p.m. to reports of a pedestrian struck.

The patient was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver involved fled the scene.

The intersection is closed as police investigate the collision.

