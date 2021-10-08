Loading articles...

Man, 25, charged in violent Hamilton kidnapping, murder

Last Updated Oct 8, 2021 at 1:47 pm EDT

Hamilton police have arrested and charged a 25-year-old man in the violent home invasion and kidnapping of a Hamilton-area man, and the shooting death of his son last month.

Det.-Sgt. Steve Bereziuk says Antoine Chambers has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, and aggravated assault. Chambers has also been charged with numerous firearms related charges after a firearm has been recovered by police.

Investigators say they are continuing to search for two additional suspects wanted in connection with the case.

Faqir Ali, 63, was the target of the kidnapping that took place at his home in Mount Hope, Ont., back on September 16.

In an attempt to protect their father, Ali’s two adult sons were shot. One of them, 21-year-old Hasnain “Nano” Ali, later died from his wounds.

Ali was found hours later near a lift bridge and suffering from serious to life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police say Chambers was arrested the night of the kidnapping and shooting. Investigators say tips from the public enabled police to track down the suspects vehicle in Hamilton, where he was arrested. Police say a firearm was recovered at that time.

Investigators say money was the target behind the attack.

“The accused was looking for money from Mr. Ali,” Bereziuk said but did not go into further detail regarding the motive. “A sum was obviously demanded and no money has ever been obtained.”

“We’re still looking into why Mr. Ali was targeted. There’s no clear answer to that yet.”

Police said Faquir Ali’s wife and daughter were also at home during the attack but were not injured.

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report

