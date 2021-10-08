Data shows Canada's COVID-19 transmission levels dropping, but caution still urged

While transmission is trending down, public health officials urge Canadians not to let their guard down

Canada has seen average of 3,700 new daily cases of COVID-19 over past week

Modelling shows transmission rate of COVID-19 in Canada is dropping out of growth pattern for first time since July

OTTAWA – New federal modelling shows COVID-19 transmission levels are starting to drop, and numbers could continue to decline in the weeks ahead.

However, health officials are warning we’re not in the clear just yet, and that people need to continue to be vigilant in order to avoid another spike in cases.

The cautious optimism comes as Canadians head into the Thanksgiving long weekend.

“The national Rt — or reproduction number — has dropped below 1. This means that for the first time since mid-July, the epidemic has dropped out of a growth pattern nationally,” Canada Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said Friday.

Projections show if we keep up with current health measures, we could see a further decline.

“Despite the very real challenges being faced at the height of the current … wave, the efforts we’ve made give us reason for optimism,” added Tam.

The numbers show Canada has seen an average of 3,700 new cases of COVID-19 reported daily across the country over the past week — a figure far lower than what was initially projected.

However, infection rates are still very high in some regions of Canada.

Tam says it’s crucial everyone remain vigilant.

“Canadians, whether fully vaccinated or not, are urged to continue heeding local public health advice, and be vigilant with well-practiced precautions that keep us safer indoors, including masking, avoiding crowding, and improving ventilation,” she said.

As we head back indoors this fall, remember the importance of good indoor ventilation. One way to improve indoor ventilation is by working with an HVAC professional to:

-Increase fresh air intake

-Improve filtration#COVID19https://t.co/jRgyxaqnBF pic.twitter.com/5rwKaJOI1I — Dr. Theresa Tam (@CPHO_Canada) October 8, 2021

Other health officials have issued similar reminders, urging people to keep Thanksgiving celebrations small and to not crowd together with unvaccinated individuals.

Tam says hard lessons must be learned about the risks of removing public health measures too soon, particularly in areas where not enough people have been vaccinated.

So far, the rate of elegible Canadians who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is over 85 per cent.