Loading articles...

'Watch it, buddy': Citytv legend Peter Silverman dies at 90

Last Updated Oct 7, 2021 at 5:33 pm EDT

Peter Silverman, pictured here in 2006. CITYNEWS.

Citytv legend Peter Silverman, the longtime host of the wildly popular Silverman Helps segment, has died at the age of 90, his family confirms.

He is survived by his wife, Dr. Chess Burton, his twin daughters and three grandchildren.

“He believed in Tikkun Olam, the Jewish philosophy that you were put on earth to repair the earth and help others,” his wife, Chess, told CityNews.

“He was funny, sweet, and interesting.”

Peter started his journalism career in 1974 and joined Citytv in 1981 as a business reporter.

Eight years later he began hosting Silverman Helps, the consumer protection segment that saw Peter relentlessly go to bat for people who’d been ripped off, while fearlessly confronting a slew of scammers.

During one episode he uttered the line that would be become an iconic catchphrase in Toronto culture — “Watch it, buddy!”

Peter’s work in journalism led him to fight for people with rare illnesses and brought him to third world countries and war zones — always trying to help people who needed it most.

More to come

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 27 minutes ago
CLEAR: NB 427 approaching the 401 express. #NB427
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 10 minutes ago
Wowsers...this is a nice long weekend forecast for Toronto
Latest Weather
Read more