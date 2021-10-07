Ontario reports nearly 600 new COVID-19 cases, another 5 deaths

Ontario reported 587 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, a rise from 476 cases the day before.

Another five people have died as a result of the virus, bringing the provincial death toll to 9,776.

The province conducted 37,057 tests over the past 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 1.7 per cent.

Of the overall new cases, 423 are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 164 are fully vaccinated.

According to the latest data, there are 279 people hospitalized with COVID-19 (excluding ICU) and 149 are in the ICU.

Of the 279 hospitalized patients, 229 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 50 are fully vaccinated. And of the 149 patients in the ICU, 134 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 15 are fully vaccinated.

The province reported 121 new school-related cases and the majority of them are in students. So far, 780 schools across the province have at least one active case of the virus, and eight schools have been closed.

More than 86 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and over have had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and over 81 per cent are fully vaccinated.