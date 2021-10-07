Loading articles...

Oil spill in Lake Ontario near Sugar Beach will have 'minimal impact': Toronto Fire

Last Updated Oct 7, 2021 at 4:32 pm EDT

A large boat docked near the site of a reported oil spill in Lake Ontario. Chris Langenzarde /CityNews

Toronto Fire responded to an oil spill in Lake Ontario near Sugar Beach and the Redpath Sugar factory on Thursday, but have since cleared the scene after determining the spill was “very light.”

Toronto Fire tells CityNews the spill will dissipate on its own, “with minimal impact to the environment.”

A large boat is docked near the Redpath building, but Toronto Fire determined it was not the source of the spill.

A fireboat and a boom to contain the spill were dispatched, but left the scene shortly after it was determined the spill was not significant.

